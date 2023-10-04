IMF expects continuing US support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it expects the U.S. to continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support that has helped keep Ukraine’s economy afloat during Russia’s invasion. That’s despite Congress recently passing a short-term funding package that averted a U.S. government shutdown but dropped $6 billion in aid to Ukraine. IMF officials told reporters Wednesday in Kyiv that an announcement from U.S. President Joe Biden of his commitment to supporting Ukraine is still the baseline assumption. The IMF also says Ukraine’s economy is showing “remarkable resilience” and should grow as much as 2% this year. Thanks in part to foreign help, Ukraine has been able to reduce inflation and keep paying pensions and civil servant salaries.

By DAVID McHUGH and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

