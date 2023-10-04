Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Frank James pleaded guilty to terrorism charges earlier this year for the April 2022 mass shooting aboard a Manhattan-bound rush hour subway. He faces the possibility of life in prison. His attorneys requested a reduced sentence of 18 years, pointing to the lack of fatalities as evidence James didn’t intend to kill anyone. Federal prosecutors say James spent years carefully planning the subway shooting in order to “inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour.” They said the fact that no one was killed was “miraculous.”

