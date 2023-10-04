Global Red Cross urges ouster of Belarus chapter chief over the deportation of Ukrainian children

GENEVA (AP) — The international Red Cross is calling for the ouster of the head of the Belarus Red Cross, who stirred international outrage for boasting that it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says it has given the Belarus chapter until Nov. 30 to dismiss Dzmitry Shautsou. If not, the worldwide Red Cross will recommend all affiliates to halt new partnerships and funding for the Belarus branch, which would be suspended from the global organization.

