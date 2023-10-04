Fukushima nuclear plant starts 2nd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant says it has begun releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea after the first round of discharges ended smoothly. Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings says workers activated a pump on Thursday to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, slowly sending the mixture into the ocean. The plant’s first wastewater release began Aug. 24 and ended Sept. 11. The wastewater discharges, which are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea, where hundreds of people have staged protest rallies. China banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese producers and exporters.

