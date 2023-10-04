Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missing

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said more than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods. The Press Trust of India news agency reported Thursday that 102 people were missing and cited state government officials saying 14 died in the floods. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.