British army concludes that 19-year-old soldier took her own life after relentless sexual harassment
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A British army investigation has concluded that a 19-year-old soldier is believed to have taken her own life after relentless sexual harassment by her immediate superior. The investigation’s findings, published Wednesday, concluded that Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck killed herself at a major army facility in the south of England in December 2021 following “an intense period of unwelcome behavior.” The report found that Beck had received more than 4,500 WhatsApp messages and voicemails from her superior at Larkhill Camp in the months before she died. Her mother says it was “very apparent how it emotionally affected her.” The report didn’t name Beck’s superior.