Aggravated assault charges filed in case of motorcyclist seen smashing in back of woman’s car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced an arrest in the case of a motorcyclist seen smashing in the back of a woman’s car while her two small children were inside in Philadelphia and then waving a gun at her after she confronted him. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cody Heron is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. A viral video of events Sunday night shows ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders around the sedan and one jumping on the back of the car, then waving a gun that dropped from his waistband. The woman told reporters she was grateful her two children in the car were uninjured.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.