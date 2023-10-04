$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner

A $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will again be up for grabs after an 11-week stretch without a big winner but no matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same — and they’re terrible. It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game’s six winning numbers. The Powerball jackpot on the line Wednesday night is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. In most states, Powerball tickets cost $2 and buyers can chose their own numbers and single Powerball or leave that task to a computer.

By ERIK VERDUZCO and SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

