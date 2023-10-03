US Rep. John Curtis says he won’t run to succeed Mitt Romney as Utah senator

Utah U.S. Rep. John Curtis says he will not run to succeed Mitt Romney in the Senate. The announcement leaves the race to replace Romney clear of one of Utah’s best known Republicans. Curtis is a former mayor of the city of Provo. He’s been in Congress since 2017. In an op-ed in the Deseret News on Monday, he wrote that he’s accomplished a lot but his work in the U.S. House isn’t done. Curtis emerged as a possible candidate after Romney announced last month that he won’t run for a second term. Those running for the seat thus far include Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who announced his campaign last week.

