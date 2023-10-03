US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US is announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against 14 people and 14 firms across China and Canada related to the import of fentanyl into the United States. It’s one of the biggest actions the Biden administration has taken against the trafficking of the deadly drug. Leaders from the Treasury, Justice and Homeland Security departments, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are set to gather at Justice Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon to outline the administration’s latest action against what it calls a “major China-based syndicate” that sold chemicals to American drug dealers and Mexico-based cartels.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.