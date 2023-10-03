Things to know about the resignation of a Kansas police chief who led a raid on a small newspaper

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It took only a week for the central Kansas police chief who led an August raid on the local newspaper to go from looking like he had enough support at city hall to keep his job to resigning. Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody’s resignation Monday came four days after the mayor suspended him. That was the same day a television station reported that a local restaurant owner said Cody had asked her to delete text messages in the weeks after the raid on the Marion County Record. Then police body camera video from the raid became public. Cody had said he was investigating whether the newspaper had committed identity theft and other crimes in its reporting.

By JOHN HANNA and MARK VANCLEAVE Associated Press

