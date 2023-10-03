The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The U.N food agency says at least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90% of arrivals haven’t eaten in days. The World Food Programme said Tuesday that nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan in the last five months. The majority of them are South Sudanese. South Sudan plunged into civil war in 2013 forcing thousands of its citizens to flee to neighboring countries including Sudan. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when long-simmering tensions between the military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and the Rapid Support Force paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo escalated into open warfare.

