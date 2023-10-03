The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to focus more on young people who’ve spent time in college or are job hunting early in their careers. The Army’s aim is to reverse years of enlistment shortfalls. A major part of this is the formation of a new professional force of recruiters instead of relying on soldiers assigned to the task. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth tells The Associated Press some of the changes will begin in the next 90 days but a wholesale transformation to turn around years of decline is several years in the making. Wormuth says the Army hasn’t met its annual goal for new enlistment contracts since 2014.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

