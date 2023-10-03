Spain’s king calls on acting Socialist Prime Minister Sánchez to try to from the government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI has called on acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to try to form a new government following talks with political party leaders to see which party has the best chance of gathering majority support in Parliament. Speaker of the House Francina Armengol made the announcement after meeting the king on Tuesday. The decision comes after Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the conservative opposition Popular Party, failed to win sufficient support last week after the king initially designated him to try to from a government. Sánchez’s party finished second behind the Popular Party in July 23 elections.

