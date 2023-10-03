South Africa culls nearly 2.5M chickens in effort to contain bird flu outbreaks

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government says nearly 2.5 million chickens have been culled in an effort to contain outbreaks of two separate strains of avian influenza that have threatened to create a shortage of eggs for consumers. The bird flu outbreaks are hitting an industry already struggling because of an electricity supply crisis. Another 205,000 chickens have died from the disease in 60 separate outbreaks across the country. More than half of those outbreaks are in the economic hub province of Gauteng. Some grocery stores in Johannesburg were limiting the number of eggs customers were allowed to buy this week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.