Shoppers flee major mall in Bangkok after hearing reports of gunshots

BANGKOK (AP) — Media in Thailand are reporting that shoppers fled a major shopping in the center of the Thai capital Bangkok Tuesday afternoon after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

Witnesses said crowds of people left the Siam Paragon Mall, and multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster ThaiPBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard, but had no other details. The Standard, an online news service, said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.