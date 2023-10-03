Skip to Content
AP-National

Shoppers flee major mall in Bangkok after hearing reports of gunshots

By
Published 3:03 AM

BANGKOK (AP) — Media in Thailand are reporting that shoppers fled a major shopping in the center of the Thai capital Bangkok Tuesday afternoon after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

Witnesses said crowds of people left the Siam Paragon Mall, and multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster ThaiPBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard, but had no other details. The Standard, an online news service, said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content