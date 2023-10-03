Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries

BERLIN (AP) — Plans for the first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries. World Aquatics says it received “no entries” for the open category events scheduled to take place at a World Cup starting Friday in Berlin. Swimming’s governing body had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships. But it said it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers when it first adopted its “gender inclusion policy” last year. The open category was supposed to make its debut on a pilot basis with 50-meter and 100-meter races.

