Judge blocks Wisconsin school district policy allowing students to choose their pronouns
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has blocked a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s policy of allowing students to change their names and gender pronouns without parental consent. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled Tuesday that the Kettle Moraine School District’s policy violates the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children. The decision stems from a lawsuit parents filed in 2021 alleging district officials improperly using a male name and male pronouns to address their 12-year-old daughter without their consent and over their objections. The girl was questioning her gender identity but eventually decided that she didn’t want to transition, according to court documents. The school district’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.