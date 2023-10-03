John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ distinctive ‘G’ team logo, dies at age 83

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — John Gordon, an artist who as a young art student helped design the Green Bay Packers’ distinctive “G” team logo, has died at age 83. Gordon died Saturday, says Matt Cotter, the owner of Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care. WLUK-TV reports Gordon was a St. Norbert College art student in 1961 and working as an assistant for Packers equipment manager Gerald “Dad” Braisher when he was offered the chance to design the team logo. Gordon said in a video produced by St. Norbert College that Braisher told him then-coach Vince Lombardi wanted a logo “and it’s going to be a ‘G’ in a football shape.” Within 24 hours, Gordon’s sketched design for the Packers’ original logo was approved.

