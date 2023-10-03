India police search journalists’ homes and offices in the country’s latest raids on media

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police raided the offices of a news website that’s under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from China, as well as the homes of several of its journalists, the latest in a series of investigations into the finances of independent media in India. The raids were described by critics as an attack on the last vestiges of an independent press in India, coming months after Indian authorities searched the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices over accusations of tax evasion. Authorities opened a case against the site after the New York Times claimed it was connected to a network that spreads Chinese propaganda.

