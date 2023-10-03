Gun evidence is focus at the trial of a man accused of killing New Hampshire couple on hiking trail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer representing a man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail last year says he spent months hiding from police, but over a probation violation from Utah, not the killings. The lawyer for Logan Clegg also said at the start of his trial Tuesday that an analysis of shell casings and bullets found in the area could not conclude that his gun fired the shots. The 27-year-old Clegg, who was living in a tent near the trail at the time, is charged with second-degree murder counts of knowingly and recklessly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times. He’s pleaded not guilty.

