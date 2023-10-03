Georgia high school football player dies after falling ill on sidelines, district says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A school district says a high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia. The Savannah-Chatham County school system said in a statement that the junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players. The district didn’t release the player’s name and gave no further details about what happened, but it said he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. It said the student had played earlier in the game, but had rotated out before needing medical attention.

