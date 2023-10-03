Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
By SEUNG MIN KIM and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has been in touch with U.S. allies and partners to discuss continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Tuesday’s conversation came after Biden signed legislation late Saturday to keep the U.S. government funded. The bill did not include billions in aid for Ukraine that he had requested. The Republican-controlled House dropped the Ukraine aid request as a concession to growing opposition among GOP lawmakers. Poland’s president told reporters after the call that Biden assured the leaders that backing exists for continuing U.S. support to Ukraine.