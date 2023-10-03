Amid conservative makeover, New College of Florida sticks with DeSantis ally Corcoran as president
By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press
Trustees of the New College of Florida have voted to stick with a Ron Desantis ally as the school’s president amid a conservative makeover launched by the governor. The trustees voted 10-2 on Tuesday for Richard Corcoran, who has served as interim president since January, over two other candidates. The Sarasota school for years had a progressive reputation and somewhat eccentric student body, but Corcoran is moving it in a different direction. He was selected after DeSantis overhauled the trustee board, tasking them with transforming the college into a conservative, classical liberal arts institution. Corcoran is a former state House speaker and education commissioner.