11-year-old shoots, injures 2 teens following altercation at Florida Pop Warner football practice

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old boy retrieved a gun from an unlocked box in his mother’s vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice in central Florida. Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley says the child fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one teen in the arm and the other in the torso. He said surveillance video showed both teens were running away when the boy fired the gun. They are in stable condition. The boy is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. The chief says the mother may face a second-degree misdemeanor charge of leaving a gun unsecured.

