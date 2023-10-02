Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into a police station

BRAUNAU AM INN, Austria (AP) — Work has started on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station. The project is meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator. The decision on the future of the building in Braunau am Inn, a town on the border with Germany, was made in late 2019. Plans call for a police station, the district police headquarters and a security academy branch where police officers will get human rights training. On Monday, workers put up fencing and started taking measurements for the construction work.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.