Wind power project in New Jersey would be among farthest off East Coast, company says

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A New York company plans to build an offshore wind energy project 42 miles off New Jersey. It would be one of the farthest from shore of any U.S. East Coast wind project to date. Attentive Energy’s project would be built off Seaside Heights. It would be the farthest from shore of the seven projects to be publicly proposed for the waters off New Jersey. The company says its turbines would not be visible from shore. It passed on bidding on undersea sites closer to the shore because it feels its site is best situated to take advantage of the strongest winds.

