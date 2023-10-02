US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety investigators have expanded a probe into Ford Motor Co. engine failures to include nearly 709,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says in documents posted Monday that it upgraded the investigation to an engineering analysis, a step closer to a recall. The investigation now covers Ford’s F-150 pickup truck, as well as Explorer, Bronco and Edge SUVs and Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator SUVs. All are from the 2021 and 2022 model years and are equipped with 2.7-liter or 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engines. The agency says that under normal driving conditions the engines can lose power due to catastrophic engine failure related to allegedly faulty valves. Ford says it’s working with the agency on the probe.

