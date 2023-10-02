UN authorizes a second malaria vaccine. Experts warn it’s not enough to stop the disease spreading
By MARIA CHENG
AP Medical Writer
LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has authorized a second malaria vaccine in a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and a more readily available option than the world’s first shot against the parasitic disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday the U.N. health agency is approving the new malaria vaccine based on the advice of two expert groups, recommending its use in children at risk of the disease. Oxford University developed the new three-dose vaccine with help from the Serum Institute of India. Research suggests it is more than 75% effective and that protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster. Tedros said the shot would cost about $2 to $4 and could be available in some countries next year.