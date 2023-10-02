Serbia says it has reduced army presence near Kosovo after US expressed concern over troop buildup

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s top military officials say the army has reduced its troop presence near the border with Kosovo by nearly half, following follows reports from the U.S. and other governments of a mass military buildup. Over a week ago, a shootout in the area left four people dead, including a Kosovo police officer and three heavily armed Serbs, raising fears of instability in the volatile region. Serbian officials say troop numbers in the border area are now back at their “regular” level of some 4,500 soldiers, in the wake of the violence in northern Kosovo on Sept. 24.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.