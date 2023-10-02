Ronaldo gets 1st Asian Champions League goal. Saudi team refuses to play in Iran over statue dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League in a 3-1 win for Al-Nassr over Istiklol to put some of the spotlight back on soccer after an earlier match between host Sepahan of Iran and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad was controversially canceled. The Saudi team did not take to the field at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan because of busts of Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who commanded Iran’s elite Quds Force before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq in January 2020 — and other political banners, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhbariya TV reported. Another Saudi team, Al-Hilal, is scheduled to play Nassaji Mazandaran in Tehran on Tuesday.

