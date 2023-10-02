Rebels in Mali say they’ve captured another military base in the north as violence intensifies

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Tuareg rebels in Mali say they have captured another military base from the army in the country’s north, as fighting intensifies. Attaye Ag Mohamed, spokesman for the Azawad armed movement, says the rebels seized the military base in the city of Bamba between Timbuktu and Gao on Sunday. Mali’s ruling junta hasn’t commented on whether the base was taken but posted a statement Sunday on social media saying there was intense fighting between its forces and “terrorists” in Bamba and that details would follow. The violence is the latest in a string of increasing attacks by the rebels, following the breakdown a peace agreement.

