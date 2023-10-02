Central Kansas police chief who led raid on small weekly newspaper has resigned, official says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The police chief who led an August raid on a small weekly newspaper in central Kansas has resigned, days after he was suspended from his post. Marion City Council Member Ruth Herbel confirmed to The Associated Press that mayor announced Chief Gideon Cody’s resignation at Monday’s City Council meeting. Recently obtained body camera video from the police raid shows that an officer rifled through a desk drawer of a reporter who was investigating its chief. The video from the August raid on the Marion County Record then shows the officer beckoning Cody over to look at the documents he’d found. The AP obtained the body camera video Monday through an open records request.

By JOHN HANNA, MARK VANCLEAVE and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.