Philadelphia journalist who advocated for homeless and LGBTQ+ communities shot and killed at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a journalist and advocate who rose from homelessness and addiction to serve as a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable was shot and killed at his home early Monday. Police say 39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot seven times at about 1:30 a.m. and collapsed in the street after seeking help. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Mayor Jim Kenney says Kruger’s “intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone bright in everything that he did.” Kenney says “his light was dimmed much too soon.”

