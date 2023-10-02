Luke Donald urged to stay as European captain for Ryder Cup defense as new generation emerges

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — European captain Luke Donald was delivering his Ryder Cup victory speech at Marco Simone when his celebrating players standing beside him started a chant that quickly swept through the grandstands. “Two more years” was the cry that was seemingly led by Rory McIlroy and drew a broad smile from Donald. Donald has tempered any talk of him staying on as captain after orchestrating Europe’s 16½-11½ victory over the Americans that won back the 17-inch golden trophy on Sunday. But the players clearly want him to go again. Donald has a solid core of established stars and up-and-coming talent if he wants to lead the defense of the trophy at Bethpage Black in 2025.

