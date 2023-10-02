Liz Weston: 5 surprising facts about assisted living
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
Assisted living. Nursing home. Skilled nursing. There are lots of names for facilities that provide care to those who can no longer live safely at home, but these terms aren’t synonymous with one another. If you’re researching the right place for yourself or a loved one, make sure you understand exactly what the facility provides, how much it costs and how you’ll pay for it. When it comes to assisted living, you may be surprised to learn that Medicare doesn’t cover the cost, and there may not be a medical professional on staff. Here’s what else you should know.