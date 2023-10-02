Kentucky AG announces latest round of funding to groups battling the state’s drug abuse problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state commission has awarded nearly $14 million in the latest round of funding to groups fighting drug abuse in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the announcement Monday. A few dozen groups will receive portions of the $13.9 million, stemming from a massive settlement with opioid companies. It continues the flow of money to groups specializing in drug prevention, treatment and recovery services as Kentucky struggles to overcome the deadly scourge. Cameron says the message is that help is on the way for those struggling with addiction. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is funneling the money to the programs.

