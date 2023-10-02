Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife. The couple are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator’s help and influence over foreign affairs. The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey’s party primary. An indictment last month charged Menendez with taking payouts in exchange for corrupt acts that included passing information to Egyptian military and intelligence officials. Menendez pleaded not guilty. He says the nearly $500,000 in cash found in his home was personal savings squirreled away for emergencies.

