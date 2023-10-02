Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
Iowa’s health agency has said it will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of three children and alleges that Iowa has for decades failed to meet its legal obligations to Medicaid-eligible children who should have access to individualized and coordinated care plans, in-home therapy and emergency services. Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services agreed to consult at least monthly with groups that filed the lawsuit as officials develop a plan to provide these services and oversight of them.