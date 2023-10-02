Guatemalans block highways across the country to protest ongoing election turmoil

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have blocked highways across Guatemala in reaction to the attorney general’s office seizing vote tallies from electoral authorities over the weekend as part of ongoing investigations into accusations of voting fraud that observers say are politically motivated. Indigenous groups and rural farm workers stalled traffic Monday on major transportation arteries as President-elect Bernardo Arévalo met with magistrates of Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal to urge unity against what they see as a violation of the voters’ will. Magistrate Mynor Franco, 70, who wrestled federal agents trying to take boxes of vote tallies on Saturday, said Monday in a news conference that the attorney general’s office actions “were an assault on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.”

