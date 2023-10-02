Egypt’s President el-Sissi confirms he will run for a new term in upcoming presidential elections

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has confirmed he will run in the presidential elections scheduled for December, entering the race as the clear favorite. Egypt will hold a presidential election over three days on December 10-12, with a runoff on Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote. El-Sissi confirmed his candidacy at the end of a three-day national conference called the “Story of Homeland” attended by the country’s leading politicians. A handful of politicians have already announced their bids to run for the country’s highest post, but none poses a serious challenge to el-Sissi, who has ruled the country since 2014. He has faced criticism from the West over his country’s human rights record.

