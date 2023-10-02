Court reviews gun-carry restrictions under health order in New Mexico, as states explore options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Restrictions on carrying guns in public that are tied to an emergency public health order are going under the legal microscope in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. At a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, a federal judge will weigh whether to block Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order suspending the right to carry firearms in most public parks and playgrounds in and around Albuquerque. The legal standoff is one of many in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year expanding gun rights, as leaders in politically liberal-leaning states explore new avenues for restrictions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed nearly two dozen gun control measures.

