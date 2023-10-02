Black man’s 1845 lynching in downtown Indianapolis recounted with historical marker

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The story of a Black man beaten to death in Indianapolis in a racially motivated 1845 lynching is now part of the city’s cultural trail in the form of a historical marker. The marker describing John Tucker’s lynching was unveiled Saturday by state and local leaders and members of the Indiana Remembrance Coalition. The Indianapolis Star reports it was placed along downtown Indianapolis’ cultural trail close to where Tucker was killed nearly 180 years ago. Tucker was assaulted on July 4, 1845, by a white laborer, Nicholas Wood. Tucker defended himself while retreating before a crowd gathered and watched while Wood and two other white men beat him to death.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.