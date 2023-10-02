A man suspected of fatally shooting 3 people is shot and killed by police officers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say officers shot and killed a man suspected in a quadruple shooting that left three people dead hours earlier. Authorities say the first shooting took place shortly before 5 a.m. Monday in northeast Philadelphia. The police department’s interim commissioner, John Stanford, said three people were found dead in a home and one person was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Three hours later, in northwest Philadelphia, officers tried to pull over a vehicle reported fleeing the shooting location. The man inside the vehicle fired at police, who returned fire. He died at a hospital. The names of the suspect and the shooting victims weren’t immediately released.

