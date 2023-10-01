Yemen’s state-run airline suspends the only route out of Sanaa over Houthi restrictions on its funds

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s state-run carrier says it has suspended the only air route out of the country’s rebel-held capital to protest Houthi restrictions on its funds. Yemen Airways on Sunday canceled its commercial flights from Sanaa international airport to the Jordanian capital of Amman. The air route was reintroduced last year as part of a U.N.-brokered cease-fire between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government. The cease-fire agreement expired in October 2022, but the warring factions refrained from taking measures that would lead to a flare-up of all-out fighting. Yemen’s civil war began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the government to power.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.