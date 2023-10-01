Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that force was used while taking Le’Keian Woods into custody on Friday, and the agency was conducting an administrative review of what happened to see if any policies were violated. The video shows at least three officers on top of Woods who is chest-down on grass. At one point, an officer appears to slam Woods’ heads into the ground.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.