Suicide bomber detonates a device in the Turkish capital. A second assailant is killed in a shootout

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior affairs minister says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosive device near his ministry while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police. Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen Sunday following a summer recess. Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

