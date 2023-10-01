Tropical Storm Philippe threatens flash floods Monday in Leeward Islands, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasts say Tropical Storm Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash floods in the Leeward Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Monday that Philippe was centered about 130 miles east-northeast of Guadeloupe and about 160 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph as Philippe was crawling to the west-northwest at 6 mph. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. Meteorologists say the center of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday.