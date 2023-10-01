Serbia’s president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges ‘campaign of lies’ in wake of clashes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo. The U.S. and the European Union have expressed concern about Serbian army activity in the wake of a shootout in northern Kosovo that killed four people. President Aleksandar Vucic complained on Sunday of an alleged “campaign of lies” against his country and insisted “Serbia wants peace.” Tensions have soared following the violence a week ago involving heavily armed Serb gunmen and Kosovo police officers. The clash was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and prompted NATO to announce it would beef up a peacekeeping force stationed in the country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.