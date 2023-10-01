Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for the Europeans. The US loses its seventh straight in Europe
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside of Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week. Rory McIlroy won his match to become the leading scorer for Europe for the first time. Tommy Fleetwood delivered the winner by driving the 16th green to assure the half-point Europe needed. The Americans were never in this Ryder Cup after falling behind big on the first day. They were coming off a 10-point win at Whistling Straits and thought this might be the year the U.S. ended three decades of losing on European soil.